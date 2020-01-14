Japan December economy watchers survey current conditions 39.8 vs 40.9 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 14 January 2020





Prior 39.4

Outlook 45.4 vs 46.8 expected

Prior 45.7

Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.







The minor rebound extends a little after a heavy dip in October but overall conditions in the Japanese economy remains sluggish at best with downsides risks still ever present - even as we look towards this year despite the government economic stimulus.



