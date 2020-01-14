Japan December economy watchers survey current conditions 39.8 vs 40.9 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 14 January 2020

Japan eco
  • Prior 39.4
  • Outlook 45.4 vs 46.8 expected
  • Prior 45.7
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
ForexLive

The minor rebound extends a little after a heavy dip in October but overall conditions in the Japanese economy remains sluggish at best with downsides risks still ever present - even as we look towards this year despite the government economic stimulus.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose