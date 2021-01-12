Japan December economy watchers survey current conditions 35.5 vs 36.8 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 12 January 2021





Prior 45.6

Outlook 37.1 vs 30.5 expected

Prior 36.5

Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.







The escalating virus situation continues to weigh on current sentiment in the Japanese economy towards the end of last year, although the outlook has improved a little on the back of vaccine optimism across the globe.





Still, the latest state of emergency measures for Tokyo and perhaps other prefectures to follow isn't going to help with the mood to kick start the new year.



