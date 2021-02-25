Japan December final leading indicator index 95.3 vs 94.9 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 25 February 2021





Coincident index 88.3 vs 87.8 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





