Japan December preliminary leading indicator index 94.9 vs 95.2 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 5 February 2021





Prior 96.4; revised to 96.1

Coincident index 87.8 vs 87.8 expected

Prior 89.0

Slight delay in the release by the source. A mild drop in Japanese economic activity towards the end of last year as the virus situation worsened during the period. The state of emergency measures introduced this year isn't going to help with that.







The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.