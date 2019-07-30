Japan defense ministry: North Korean projectiles did not reach Japanese EEZ
Seems to be a wimper of a projectile
The Japanese Defense Ministry is out saying that the North Korean projectiles did not reach the Japanese EEZ.
The "EEZ" is the exclusive economic zone. The exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is a sea zone prescribed by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea over which a state has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marineresources, including energy production from water and wind.
Japans EEZ is in debate amonst those in the area, but as per their interpretation, the area is the darker blue area in the map below. The projectile fired by North Korea if it did not hit the EEZ (and in the direction) did not go very far...