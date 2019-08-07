Japan eases some export restrictions to South Korea

First such approvals since Tokyo tightened export controls on products in July





Japan has restricted some key products used by South Korea in the factoring of chips for products including smart phones. The restrictions could have slowed supply chains for a number of high-tech products.





According to the report from Nikkei, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, determined that there is no risk the shipments will be used for military equipment.





The news is welcome news not only for South Korea and Japan (and their relations), but also the global tech economy.

The Nikkei is reporting that the Japanese government is set to approve some exports of semi conductor manufacturing materials the South Korea.