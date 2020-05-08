Japan economy minister Nishimura: Lifting state of emergency is within sight

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Optimism from Japan's economy minister on the cov1 COVID-19 lockdown in place in Japan

  • new coronavirus infections falling significantly
  • still want people to keep trying to reduce person-to-person contact by 80%
  • policies of refraining from outings weighing on consumer spending
  • household spending likely to be 'severe' in April as Japan extended state of emergency
  •  there are areas with no new coronavirus cases; lifting state of emergency is within sight

USD/JPY has traded a narrow range only for the session so far. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
