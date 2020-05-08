Japan economy minister Nishimura: Lifting state of emergency is within sight

Optimism from Japan's economy minister on the cov1 COVID-19 lockdown in place in Japan

new coronavirus infections falling significantly

still want people to keep trying to reduce person-to-person contact by 80%

policies of refraining from outings weighing on consumer spending

household spending likely to be 'severe' in April as Japan extended state of emergency

there are areas with no new coronavirus cases; lifting state of emergency is within sight



USD/JPY has traded a narrow range only for the session so far.



