Japan economy minister Nishimura: Lifting state of emergency is within sight
Optimism from Japan's economy minister on the cov1 COVID-19 lockdown in place in Japan
- new coronavirus infections falling significantly
- still want people to keep trying to reduce person-to-person contact by 80%
- policies of refraining from outings weighing on consumer spending
- household spending likely to be 'severe' in April as Japan extended state of emergency
- there are areas with no new coronavirus cases; lifting state of emergency is within sight
