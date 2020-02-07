Japan economy minister Nishimura says coronavirus starting to impact economy

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9768 (vs. yesterday at 6.9985)
-
RBA SoMP: Bank has been discussing the case for further easing
-
Fed's Quarles says he is hopeful phase one deal with China will boost us exports
-
RBA Gov Lowe says discussed the case for lower interest rates 'extensively' during the February meeting
-
RBA Gov Lowe says the Australian dollar is at its lowest level in a decade because rate cuts