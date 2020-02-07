Japan economy minister Nishimura says coronavirus starting to impact economy

Coronavirus outbreak is beginning to affect Japan's regional economies

  • watching for possible hit to consumption
  • got instruction from PM Abe to take necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus with eye on possible tapping reserve funds 
  • Q4 2019 GDP growth could be lower than the previous quarter
That Q4 projection from Nishimura is prior to the outbreak taking hold … not a good base to launch into 2020. 
