Japan economy minister Nishimura says economy continues to pick up after bottom in April
Comments from the economy minister
- output gap remains, level of economic activity is still below that of pre-covid 19
- GDP data shows japan's economy continues to pick up after hitting bottom in April, May
- must be vigilant to risks such as impact of the recent rise in covid-19 infections on domestic consumption, effect of the resurgence in Europe, u.s. on exports, output
- govt will compile comprehensive stimulus package that includes all available means to support the economy
- Japan's economy is picking up steadily but halfway in the recovery process
- business sentiment remains weak, which is seen in sluggish capex