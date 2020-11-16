Japan economy minister Nishimura says economy continues to pick up after bottom in April

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from the economy minister

  • output gap remains, level of economic activity is still below that of pre-covid 19
  • GDP data shows japan's economy continues to pick up after hitting bottom in April, May
  • must be vigilant to risks such as impact of the recent rise in covid-19 infections on domestic consumption, effect of the resurgence in Europe, u.s. on exports, output
  • govt will compile comprehensive stimulus package that includes all available means to support the economy
  • Japan's economy is picking up steadily but halfway in the recovery process
  • business sentiment remains weak, which is seen in sluggish capex

