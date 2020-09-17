Japan economy minister Nishimura says PM Suga's instructions are to take steps without hesitation

Japan economy minister Nishimura 

  • PM Suga instructed me to take steps without hesitation to protect jobs, help economic recovery  
  • determined to prevent Japan from returning to deflation  
  • private consumption in July - Aug was weak, but Ifeels it is picking up in September 
  • pace of falls in exports is slowing, if exports and factory production pick up, it would be positive for jobs
The path of policy appears little changed under new PM Suga. He has a ready-made fan base. 



