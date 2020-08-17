Japan economy minister reaffirms that PM Abe is full of physical and mental energy

Nishimura comments after earlier reports that Japan prime minister, Shinzo Abe, went for a hospital visit





As for the virus spread in the country, Nishimura says that there is no evidence of the disease becoming less virulent and that infections are getting worse in Okinawa and Osaka.





There has been a bit of a leveling off in the number of new daily cases in Japan over the past week, but the figures are starting to creep back up again in the past few days:









The number of active cases across the country sits at ~15,000 for the time being after topping at ~16,200 on 13 August.



