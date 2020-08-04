Japan economy minister says not seeking to stop all travel between prefectures currently

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura





Calls for caution for those visiting elderly relatives

The episode in Japan is a rather familiar one, as the virus numbers start to increase significantly across the country. Hospitalisations are now picking up and becoming a cause for concern, and inevitably deaths will follow if the health crisis is still not addressed.





The government is struggling to balance the reopening of the economy and keeping the spread of the virus in-check and for now, they appear to be fighting a losing battle.





As with today's provisional count of 1,044 new cases (not all prefectures have finished reporting), there are ~13,600 active cases in the country. For some context, the peak back in April was ~10,200 active cases (it went as low as ~680 active cases in June).



