Japan economy minister says the plan is to still lift cap on event sizes from 1 August

Comments by Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura





Only time will tell as to whether or not their decisions will have larger consequences.









The virus trend in Japan is rather concerning as of late with nearly 5,000 active cases being confirmed at the moment - the highest since early May.





Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the government is proceeding with plans to reopen the economy further and especially when it comes to larger gatherings. The above reaffirms their resolve that "this time around it is different".