Japan economy minister says will refrain from commenting on markets, then comments on markets

Japan's economy minister Nishimura:

  • will refrain from commenting on financial markets, share prices
Then:
  • market movements are reflecting uncertainty
More:
  • will closely cooperate with other nations in response to the coronavirus impact
  • government will compile  further steps this week to helphouseholds cope with coronavirus outbreak 
  • will put together unprecedented bold steps to handle coronavirus outbreak
  • considering brad range of measures, from tax, fiscal & deregulation measures 


