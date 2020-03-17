Japan economy minister says will refrain from commenting on markets, then comments on markets
Japan's economy minister Nishimura:
- will refrain from commenting on financial markets, share prices
Then:
- market movements are reflecting uncertainty
More:
- will closely cooperate with other nations in response to the coronavirus impact
- government will compile further steps this week to helphouseholds cope with coronavirus outbreak
- will put together unprecedented bold steps to handle coronavirus outbreak
- considering brad range of measures, from tax, fiscal & deregulation measures