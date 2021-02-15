Japan economy minister says will refrain from commenting on share price movement

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
USD/JPY climbs to session high as yen languishes amid more positive risk vibes
-
Gold continues to struggle for direction to start the week
-
Cable stays on the hunt towards 1.4000 as dollar keeps more vulnerable for now
-
Dollar keeps on the softer side to start the session
-
Dow, S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Monday is US holiday. Enjoy the peace and quiet because there is a tsunami of Fed speakers to follow.
-
Here is the European Central Bank Valentine's day poem they tweeted
-
February central bank overview: Part 2
-
What did we learn from the last Bank of England meeting?
-
Coming up on Friday 12 February 2021 - G7 finance ministers, central banks meet