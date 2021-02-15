Japan economy minister says will refrain from commenting on share price movement

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nishimura is saying a lot by saying nothing at all

Japanese lawmakers and policymakers are put in a tough spot but when you advocate the central bank to eat up the stock market, what else can you expect?


