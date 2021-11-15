Japan economy minister Yamagiwa on the contracting Q3 GDP data - optimistic for growth ahead
Japan's economy contracted in the July to September 2021 quarter:
Economy minister Yamagiwa
- says the economy continues to pick up but pace is weakening and needs policy support
- economy expected to pick up ahead due to global recovery and resumption of economic activity
- need to be mindful of downside risks from global supply constraints, rising commodity prices and covid-19 resurgence
- will compile economic stimulus package robust enough to ensure stronger growth
