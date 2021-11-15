Japan economy minister Yamagiwa on the contracting Q3 GDP data - optimistic for growth ahead

Japan's economy contracted in the July to September 2021 quarter:

Economy minister Yamagiwa

says the economy continues to pick up but pace is weakening and needs policy support

economy expected to pick up ahead due to global recovery and resumption of economic activity

need to be mindful of downside risks from global supply constraints, rising commodity prices and covid-19 resurgence

will compile economic stimulus package robust enough to ensure stronger growth



