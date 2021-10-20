Japan election October 31 - Nikkei polling shows a very tight contest

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Japanese general election is to be held on October 31. 

Earlier post:
Nikkei (Japanese media) with this:
  • race remains tight
  • the ruling party (LDP) in a dead heat with its rivals for about 40% of the 289 single-seat constituencies.
  • In a telephone poll conducted nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday that received 172,227 valid responses, about 20% of voters were still undecided on their choices for single-seat districts and proportional representation seats.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose