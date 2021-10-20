Japan election October 31 - Nikkei polling shows a very tight contest
The Japanese general election is to be held on October 31.
Earlier post:
Nikkei (Japanese media) with this:
- race remains tight
- the ruling party (LDP) in a dead heat with its rivals for about 40% of the 289 single-seat constituencies.
- In a telephone poll conducted nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday that received 172,227 valid responses, about 20% of voters were still undecided on their choices for single-seat districts and proportional representation seats.