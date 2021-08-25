Japan expands state of emergency to eight more prefectures

The fresh measures will go into effect from Friday through to 12 September

The expansion will now cover Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima, all of which have already been under a pseudo-state of emergency. In total, that puts 21 prefectures under a state of emergency across the country.





Adding to that, four more prefectures will enter the supposed pseudo-state of emergency (now 12 in total), namely Kochi, Saga, Nagasaki and Miyazaki.





As a whole, that sees roughly 70% of all Japanese prefectures at least under some form of virus emergency measure as of currently.



