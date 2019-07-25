Japan - experiments to replace electricity generated by fossil fuels, nuclear

Japanese engineering company IHI will conduct experiments on their turbine system to generate electricity from ocean currents.

the first large-scale attempt to harness such ocean energy

IHI unveiled a 30-ton prototype

will be capable of generating 100 kW of energy from rear propellers

The test will take last for over a year

Japan is very dependent on imported fuel, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out. If it works, less yen to be spent on importing oil/gas and what have you.