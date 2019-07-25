Japan - experiments to replace electricity generated by fossil fuels, nuclear

Not forex related, for now, just an item that might be of interst.

  • Japanese engineering company IHI  will conduct experiments on their turbine system to generate electricity from ocean currents.
  • the first large-scale attempt to harness such ocean energy

IHI unveiled a 30-ton prototype

  • will be capable of generating 100 kW of energy from rear propellers
  • The test will take last for over a year

Japan is very dependent on imported fuel, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out. If it works, less yen to be spent on importing oil/gas and what have you. 



