Japan extends state of emergency measures until 12 September, seven more prefectures included

As confirmed by Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga





The existing measures cover Tokyo and five other prefectures (Osaka, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Okinawa) with an expansion to seven other prefectures that were previously under a quasi-state of emergency - that being Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka.





Meanwhile, ten other prefectures will be added to the quasi-state of emergency list, namely Miyagi, Yamanashi, Toyama, Gifu, Mie, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagawa, Ehime and Kagoshima. That adds to the current prefectures under this measure already, which are Hokkaido, Fukushima, Ishikawa, Aichi, Shiga and Kumamoto.