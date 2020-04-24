Japan February all industry activity index -0.6% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 24 April 2020





Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.6%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.





However, this pertains to February economic conditions and that is a distant memory at this stage as the market is solely focus on the post-virus situation instead.



