Japan February all industry activity index -0.6% vs -0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by METI - 24 April 2020
- Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.6%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.
However, this pertains to February economic conditions and that is a distant memory at this stage as the market is solely focus on the post-virus situation instead.
But still, it shows that the Japanese economy was already on shaky ground in the lead up to the chaotic situation caused by the virus outbreak across the globe.