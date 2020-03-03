Japan February consumer confidence index 38.4 vs 38.1 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 3 March 2020


ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy. A minor indicator of financial confidence.

A slight dip after the bit-part recovery over the last few months and I would imagine the confidence readings and economic sentiment to get worse amid the virus outbreak in the country and how it is impacting the economy now.

