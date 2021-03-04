Japan February consumer confidence index 33.8 vs 30.0 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 4 March 2021


Japanese consumer morale improves in February, as the virus situation takes a turn for the better with other prefectures besides Tokyo seeing an end to their respective state of emergency protocol.

This bolsters economic sentiment towards the tail-end of Q1 and both consumers and investors will be hoping that will stay the course as the vaccine rollout plays out.
