Japan February consumer confidence index 33.8 vs 30.0 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 4 March 2021
Japanese consumer morale improves in February, as the virus situation takes a turn for the better with other prefectures besides Tokyo seeing an end to their respective state of emergency protocol.
- Prior 29.6
This bolsters economic sentiment towards the tail-end of Q1 and both consumers and investors will be hoping that will stay the course as the vaccine rollout plays out.