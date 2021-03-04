Japan February consumer confidence index 33.8 vs 30.0 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 4 March 2021











This bolsters economic sentiment towards the tail-end of Q1 and both consumers and investors will be hoping that will stay the course as the vaccine rollout plays out.

Japanese consumer morale improves in February, as the virus situation takes a turn for the better with other prefectures besides Tokyo seeing an end to their respective state of emergency protocol.