Japan February economy watchers survey current conditions 27.4 vs 35.7 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 9 March 2020





Prior 41.9

Outlook 24.6 vs 37.5 expected

Prior 41.8



I reckon this all but confirms that Japan is headed for a technical recession and the key question will instead shift towards, can things get better soon enough?



I reckon this all but confirms that Japan is headed for a technical recession and the key question will instead shift towards, can things get better soon enough?

Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.The headline reading falls to its weakest level since April 2011 and adds to more worries surrounding the Japanese economy to start the year, amid virus concerns.