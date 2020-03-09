Japan February economy watchers survey current conditions 27.4 vs 35.7 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 9 March 2020
- Prior 41.9
- Outlook 24.6 vs 37.5 expected
- Prior 41.8
The headline reading falls to its weakest level since April 2011 and adds to more worries surrounding the Japanese economy to start the year, amid virus concerns.
I reckon this all but confirms that Japan is headed for a technical recession and the key question will instead shift towards, can things get better soon enough?