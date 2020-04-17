Japan February final industrial production -0.3% vs +0.4% m/m prelim
Latest data released by METI - 17 February 2020
- Industrial production -5.7% vs -4.7% y/y prelim
- Capacity utilisation -1.8% vs +1.1% m/m prior
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. Softer revisions to the initial estimates and that isn't encouraging since this pertains to February data. Things have gotten much worse since then and that isn't a good outlook for the Japanese economy as they only started state of emergency measures this month.