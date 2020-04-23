Japan February final leading indicator index 91.7 vs 92.1 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 23 April 2020





Coincident index 95.5 vs 95.8 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . A slight revision lower but I wouldn't look too much into this as it pertains to February data and pre-virus conditions in the Japanese economy.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





