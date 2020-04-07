Japan February preliminary leading indicator index 92.1 vs 92.0 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 April 2020





Prior 90.5

Coincident index 95.8 vs 95.7 expected

Prior 95.2

I wouldn't look much into the release here as it predates the more widespread worries of the coronavirus outbreak in the region and across the globe. Hence, the purportedly improved conditions in February relative to January.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





