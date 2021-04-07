Japan February preliminary leading indicator index 99.7 vs 99.7 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 April 2021

Prior 98.5

Coincident index 89.0 vs 89.0 expected

Prior 90.3

This reflects a further improvement in economic sentiment in Japan to start the year despite state of emergency measures prevailing at the time.







The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.