Japan February preliminary machine tool orders -30.1% vs -35.6% y/y prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association





Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.







Looking at the details, the good news is that domestic orders actually improved by 8.0% m/m but foreign orders were a drag, falling by 12.6% m/m.





It will be interesting to see the latter readings over the next few months as the virus outbreak continues to grip the Japanese economy. This has been a particularly weak spot over the past two years and it may get worse before it gets better.



