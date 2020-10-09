Japan fin min Aso: Coronavirus situation getting more contained

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the finance minister:

  • It's true that spending on dining out and hotels has fallen but other areas of consumption are improving
  • Very important to get economy back to growth path
The Nikkei 225 closed down 0.1% in the morning session after earlier hitting a post-pandemic high.

