Japan fin min Aso declines to comment on G7 call re coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says he has no comment on whether to hold G7 call

I thought it was a done deal?

Does say he will work with other countries to deal with COVID-19 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose