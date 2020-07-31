Japan fin min Aso says FX stability is important

As I pointed out earlier, comments from Japanese authorities on FX 'stability' mean that they want the yen to stop rising.

Key takeaway is that these sorts of comments are made when Japanese authorities are getting concerned about a strengthening yen



And more here:

Aso now with an attempt at verbal intervention in the currency:

stability is important

will continue to watch FX market with sense of urgency

yen has been rising rapidly

yen strength does not correlate with trade balance shifts











