Japan fin min Aso says FX stability is important
As I pointed out earlier, comments from Japanese authorities on FX 'stability' mean that they want the yen to stop rising.
- Key takeaway is that these sorts of comments are made when Japanese authorities are getting concerned about a strengthening yen
Aso now with an attempt at verbal intervention in the currency:
- stability is important
- will continue to watch FX market with sense of urgency
- yen has been rising rapidly
- yen strength does not correlate with trade balance shifts