Japan fin min Aso says FX stability is important

As I pointed out earlier, comments from Japanese authorities on FX 'stability' mean that they want the yen to stop rising.

  • Key takeaway is that these sorts of comments are made when Japanese authorities are getting concerned about a strengthening yen 
And more here:
Aso now with an attempt at verbal intervention in the currency:
  • stability is important
  • will continue to watch FX market with sense of urgency
  • yen has been rising rapidly
  • yen strength does not correlate with trade balance shifts




