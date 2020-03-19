Japan fin min Aso says not considering cash payments to individuals as part of economic relief package

The Japanese press had reported payments were the 'main pillar' of the package:

Japanese press reports main pillar of government stimulus package to be cash payments

Direct cash to individuals is a part of many if the packages put together elsewhere, not sure why Aso is not considering it.

not considering a sales tax cut

not yet decided on the size of the stimulus package

must be mindful of Japan's fiscal situation as fiscal stimulus could lead tyo deficit-covering bond issuance.





OK, some cluse to his reticence there. And wow … if offshore investors take note of further deterioration in Japan's fiscal position it could well see a much lower yen (this is not a trade recommendation, OK?)







