Japan fin min Aso says not considering cash payments to individuals as part of economic relief package
The Japanese press had reported payments were the 'main pillar' of the package:
More:
- not considering a sales tax cut
- not yet decided on the size of the stimulus package
- must be mindful of Japan's fiscal situation as fiscal stimulus could lead tyo deficit-covering bond issuance.
OK, some cluse to his reticence there. And wow … if offshore investors take note of further deterioration in Japan's fiscal position it could well see a much lower yen (this is not a trade recommendation, OK?)