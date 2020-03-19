Japan fin min Aso says not considering cash payments to individuals as part of economic relief package

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Japanese press had reported payments were the 'main pillar' of the package:

Direct cash to individuals is a part of many if the packages put together elsewhere, not sure why Aso is not considering it. 
  
More:
  • not considering a sales tax cut
  • not yet decided on the size of the stimulus package
  • must be mindful of Japan's fiscal situation as fiscal stimulus could lead tyo deficit-covering bond issuance.

OK, some cluse to his reticence there. And wow … if offshore investors take note of further deterioration in Japan's fiscal position it could well see a much lower yen (this is not a trade recommendation, OK?) 


