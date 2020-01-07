Japan (final Dec) Services PMI: 49.4 & Composite: 48.6

Japan final services and composite PMIs for December, Jibun Bank / Markit.

For the previous and flash readings:

Both in contraction, and that services result is the lowest in 3 years (more than 3 years). For the December quarter as a whole, worst Q since 2016.





Markit comments:

Commenting on the latest survey results, Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, said: underlying conditions in the service sector have deteriorated and are no longer strong enough to support the Japanese economy

fourth quarter GDP is likely to contract

the sales tax and typhoon hampered October's performance, we saw a very limited recovery in November and the service sector has registered its strongest downturn in over three years in December

Japanese economy has most likely entered a cyclical lull, although continued job creation and upbeat expectations provide a glimmer of hope









