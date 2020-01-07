Japan (final Dec) Services PMI: 49.4 & Composite: 48.6

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan final services and composite PMIs for December, Jibun Bank / Markit. 

For the previous and flash readings: 
Both in contraction, and that services result is the lowest in 3 years (more than 3 years). For the December quarter as a whole, worst Q since 2016.

Markit comments:
  • Commenting on the latest survey results, Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, said: underlying conditions in the service sector have deteriorated and are no longer strong enough to support the Japanese economy
  • fourth quarter GDP is likely to contract
  • the sales tax and typhoon hampered October's performance, we saw a very limited recovery in November and the service sector has registered its strongest downturn in over three years in December
  • Japanese economy has most likely entered a cyclical lull, although continued job creation and upbeat expectations provide a glimmer of hope


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose