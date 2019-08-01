Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 49.4 vs 49.6 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 2019

  • index rises to 49.4 from 49.3 in June, but below the preliminary 49.6 reading (and estimate). This is the third consecutive month of contraction.  
  • Output falls to 48.1 versus 48.5 in June.  Lowest reading since March 2019 and the 7th month of contraction (below 50)
  • new orders rise versus prior month. Highest since May 2019.
  • The high level for the calendar year came in at 50.2 in April
  • the low for the calendar year was 48.9 in February
Readings above 50 signals expansion. Less than 50 is a contraction.   

Manufacturing PMI
The USDJPY is trading to a new session high at 109.19. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose