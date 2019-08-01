Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 49.4 vs 49.6 estimate
Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 2019
- index rises to 49.4 from 49.3 in June, but below the preliminary 49.6 reading (and estimate). This is the third consecutive month of contraction.
- Output falls to 48.1 versus 48.5 in June. Lowest reading since March 2019 and the 7th month of contraction (below 50)
- new orders rise versus prior month. Highest since May 2019.
- The high level for the calendar year came in at 50.2 in April
- the low for the calendar year was 48.9 in February
The USDJPY is trading to a new session high at 109.19.