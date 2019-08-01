Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 49.4 vs 49.6 estimate

Japan final manufacturing PMI for July 2019

index rises to 49.4 from 49.3 in June, but below the preliminary 49.6 reading (and estimate). This is the third consecutive month of contraction.

Output falls to 48.1 versus 48.5 in June. Lowest reading since March 2019 and the 7th month of contraction (below 50)

new orders rise versus prior month. Highest since May 2019.

The high level for the calendar year came in at 50.2 in April



the low for the calendar year was 48.9 in February













Readings above 50 signals expansion. Less than 50 is a contraction.