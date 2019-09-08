Japan (final) Q2 GDP 1.3% annualised basis

Economic growth in Japan for the second quarter of 2019





GDP (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, 0.3% q/q

GDP Annualized (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, final 1.3%

GDP Nominal (seasonally adjusted) for Q2, final 0.3% q/q

GDP Deflator y/y for Q2, final, (an inflation indicator)

GDP Consumer Spending q/q for Q2, final 0.6%



GDP Business Spending Q2, final0.2% q/q

The preliminary data and also the priors are here:

So, the final coming in slower than the preliminary estimates. .





As yu can see from the (lack of) yen response the data has not had much immediate impact on the forex. Which is often the case with Japanese data releases as I'm sure you have noticed in the past.







