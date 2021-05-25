Japan finance minister Aso confirms extension of zero-interest loan scheme
Earlier news on this here: Japanese media report that the period of zero-interest loan program is to be extended
- it provides funds to firms impacted by the pandemic at no interest
Fin Min Aso confirming now the scheme has been extended through to the end of the year
In other news out of Japan's government talks are intensifying re the issues involved with holding the Olympics, scheduled to being in about 2 months. The US travel warning for Japan is the new factor to be considered.