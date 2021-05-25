Japan finance minister Aso confirms extension of zero-interest loan scheme

Earlier news on this here: Japanese media report that the period of zero-interest loan program is to be extended



it provides funds to firms impacted by the pandemic at no interest

Fin Min Aso confirming now the scheme has been extended through to the end of the year





---

In other news out of Japan's government talks are intensifying re the issues involved with holding the Olympics, scheduled to being in about 2 months. The US travel warning for Japan is the new factor to be considered.

ICYMI - The U.S. has issued a do-not-travel advisory to Japan It not too clear how this will impact the Games - Japan was planning an in-person spectator-free games regardless. It appears the warning from the US will not stop their athletes from attending and competing. It not too clear how this will impact the Games - Japan was planning an in-person spectator-free games regardless. It appears the warning from the US will not stop their athletes from attending and competing.



