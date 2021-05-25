Japan finance minister Aso confirms extension of zero-interest loan scheme

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier news on this here: Japanese media report that the period of zero-interest loan program is to be extended

  • it provides funds to firms impacted by the pandemic at no interest 
Fin Min Aso confirming now the scheme has been extended through to the end of the year 

---
In other news out of Japan's government talks are intensifying re the issues involved with holding the Olympics, scheduled to being in about 2 months. The US travel warning for Japan is the new factor to be considered. 
It not too clear how this will impact the Games - Japan was planning an in-person spectator-free games regardless. It appears the warning from the US will not stop their athletes from attending and competing. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose