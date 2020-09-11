Japan sends mixed signals on a sales tax hike

Japanese authorities have been pretty consistent in dismissing a sales tax hike as an option, but perhaps the ushering in of a new PM might bring a change?

Aso floats the idea - says it would be one option in spending and revenue reform.





Meanwhile Japan's chief cabinet secretary Suga, currently seen as the front-runner to become Prime Minister says he believes in prioritising economic revitalisation - says fixing fiscal health is impossible otherwise.





Suga adds a consumption tax hike is not needed for the next 10 years. Mixed signals.

