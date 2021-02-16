Japan Finance Minister Aso says need to watch bond yields

Need to watch bond yields in case there is a sudden jump higher

fiscal situation worsening across the world

Japan's fiscal situation has worsened greatly

when to shift from covid-19 crisis mode to fiscal restoration will be crucial, timing should be coordinated among major economies

most G7 countries such as Japan, UK, US, France agree now is not the time to withdrawal fiscal support for pandemic-hit economies



Interesting that Aso has brought up bond yields. The Bank of Japan is set to announce its review of policy at its March meeting and there are some speculating that it'll include a small shift higher for targeted bond yields. It appears Aso is not going to like that idea and may be trying to dissuade the BOJ for doing so, given his reference also to the need for ongoing fiscal support.