Japan finance minister Aso says won't comment on currency (then comments on currency)
Japan finance minister Aso says won't comment on current currency level
- Says stable currency is important
If you are new to this, when anyone in Japan says they are concerned on keeping the yen stable it means they don't want it rising in value.
Also from Aso:
- no change to or intention on timing of planned sales tax hike
- there were no discussions over currencies in trade talks with the US
Japan economy minister Motegi has been nattering away also:
- does not think US-Japan trade talks will result in an outcome tha would cause worries among Japanese automakers