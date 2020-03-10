Japan finance minister Aso was asked about the potential for intervention in yen

In response, Aso said that while he had no comment on volatility in the FX market he will respond appropriately depending on market conditions

In Japan intervention in the currency market is directed by the Ministry of Finance. The bojj Bank of Japan will take the necessary steps in the market, but the directive comes from the Ministry. This is not the case in most other DM central banks, where intervention decisions are taken by the central bank itself (there is often consolation with the relevant government department of course).















