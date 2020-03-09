Japan finance minister refuses to comment on currency intervention possibility
Japan is keeping mum still so far today
- Says want to watch further developments
- Says that there are nervous moves in the market
- Still considering BOJ, MOF, FSA meeting
Japanese authorities has had to watch the yen rise significantly as risk collapsed in spectacular fashion to start the week, triggered by the massive nosedive in oil prices.
USD/JPY is sitting around 102.45 currently but has fallen as low as 101.57 in early morning trade as the market hit full-blown panic mode with equities falling and Treasury yields experiencing another capitulation (30-year yields below 1%!).
Not a good time for Mr. K surely