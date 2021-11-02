Japan finance minister Suzuki reaffirms that specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide

Suzuki remarks after a meeting with BOJ governor Kuroda

Reaffirms continuation of joint statement between government and BOJ

Says government and BOJ are keeping close contact with one another

Wants BOJ to do utmost to ensure financial market stability

No discussion on currencies in today's meeting





The same old, same old stuff from Japanese authorities. While they may say that the BOJ is free to do what they want, we all know that the reality is rather different. But this just reaffirms that there aren't going to be any major policy changes considering the underlying circumstances plaguing the Japanese economy in the bigger picture.