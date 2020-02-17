Japan fin min Aso: Domestic fundamentals fairly solid, need to closely monitor coronavirus impact on economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan finance minister Aso speaking in Tokyo with media.

  • Says domestic economic fundamentals are fairly solid (can someone show him the Q4 GDP report please, TIA) 
  • need to closely monitor coronavirus impact on economy
  • coronavirus could have unexpected effects on Japan's economy 



