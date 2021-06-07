Japan GDP final for Q1 2021 -1.0% q/q (prior +2.8%)
For the flash estimate and Q4 2020 figures: Japan Q1 GDP (preliminary) -1.3% q/q (SA) (vs. -1.1% expected)
Finals:
GDP sa -1.0% q/q - if you check out the prelim numbers you'll see this revised figure is not as bad.
GDP annualised sa -3.9% q/q
GDP nominal -1.3% q/q
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) % y/y
Private consumption -1.5% q/q
Business spending -1.2% q/q
- state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic are sapping GDP growth, weighing on consumption.
- Export growth is robust, which is a positive
- rising energy and commodities prices could worsen terms of trade (Japan is heavily reliant on raw material imports)