Japan GDP, final for Q3: 0.4% q/q

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Third quarter economic growth in Japan, this the final (link to the preliminary is below)

  • GDP sa q/q  0.4%, ahead of the preliminary result. 
  • GDP annualised sa 1.8% 
  • GDP nominal q/q 0.6%
  • GDP deflator (an inflation indication)
  • Private consumption 0.5% q/q
  • Business spending 1.8% q/q
For the preliminary readings and those for Q2, here is the report: 
The growth figures are well ahead of the preliminary release. A relatively string report. Some of the strength in consumer activity will be 'front loading' ahead of the sales tax hike that came on October 1 I guess (although this did not show up to much extent in other data). 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose