Japan GDP, final for Q3: 0.4% q/q
Third quarter economic growth in Japan, this the final (link to the preliminary is below)
- GDP sa q/q 0.4%, ahead of the preliminary result.
- GDP annualised sa 1.8%
- GDP nominal q/q 0.6%
- GDP deflator (an inflation indication)
- Private consumption 0.5% q/q
- Business spending 1.8% q/q
For the preliminary readings and those for Q2, here is the report:
The growth figures are well ahead of the preliminary release. A relatively string report. Some of the strength in consumer activity will be 'front loading' ahead of the sales tax hike that came on October 1 I guess (although this did not show up to much extent in other data).