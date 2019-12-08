Japan GDP, final for Q3: 0.4% q/q

Third quarter economic growth in Japan, this the final (link to the preliminary is below)

GDP sa q/q 0.4%, ahead of the preliminary result.

GDP annualised sa 1.8%

GDP nominal q/q 0.6%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication)

Private consumption 0.5% q/q

Business spending 1.8% q/q

For the preliminary readings and those for Q2, here is the report:

The growth figures are well ahead of the preliminary release. A relatively string report. Some of the strength in consumer activity will be 'front loading' ahead of the sales tax hike that came on October 1 I guess (although this did not show up to much extent in other data).



