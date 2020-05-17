Japan GDP for Q1, preliminary: GDP -0.9% sa q/q (vs. expected -1.1%)

Japanese economic growth in the January to March quarter of 2020 - this the preliminary release





GDP -0.9% sa q/q

expected -1.1%, prior -1.8%

GDP -3.4% annualised sa q/q GDP -3.4% annualised sa q/q

expected -4.5%, prior -7.1%



GDP -0.8% nominal q/q

expected -1.3%, prior -1.5%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) % GDP deflator (an inflation indication) %

expected 0.7%, prior 1.2%

Private consumption -0.7% Private consumption -0.7%

expected -1.6% q/q, prior -2.8%

Business spending -0.5% (capex) Business spending -0.5% (capex)

expected -1.5%, prior -4.6%

More:

2 consecutive quarters of contraction for the Japanese economy, the economy moves into recession for the first time since H2 of 2015

Q1 exports had their biggest drop q/q since the 2nd quarter of 2011, down 6%

January and February were stable to slowly picking up for Japan but the outbreak in March hit economic growth. The April to June quarter is likely to be even worse, with a more prolonged impact. Restrictions were imposed by the April 7 national emergency declaration shutting many restaurants, large retail outlets, hotels and more. The restrictions were partially lifted on May 14, but are still in place for Tokyo and Osaka, the two largest cities in Japan.





Yen doing little.