Japan GDP for Q1, preliminary: GDP -0.9% sa q/q (vs. expected -1.1%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese economic growth in the January to March quarter of 2020 - this the preliminary release


GDP -0.9% sa q/q   
  • expected -1.1%, prior -1.8%
GDP -3.4% annualised sa q/q 
  • expected -4.5%, prior -7.1%
GDP -0.8% nominal q/q 
  • expected -1.3%, prior -1.5%
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) %
  • expected 0.7%, prior 1.2%
Private consumption -0.7%
  • expected -1.6% q/q, prior -2.8%
Business spending -0.5% (capex)
  • expected -1.5%, prior -4.6%
More:
  • 2 consecutive quarters of contraction for the Japanese economy, the economy moves into recession for the first time since H2 of 2015 
  • Q1 exports had their biggest drop q/q since the 2nd quarter of 2011, down 6%
January and February were stable to slowly picking up for Japan but the outbreak in  March hit economic growth. The April to June quarter is likely to be even worse, with a more prolonged impact. Restrictions were imposed by the April 7 national emergency declaration shutting many restaurants, large retail outlets, hotels and more. The restrictions were partially lifted on May 14, but are still in place for Tokyo and Osaka, the two largest cities in Japan. 

Yen doing little. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose