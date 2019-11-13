Japan GDP (preliminary) for Q3 0.1% q/q (vs. expected 0.2%)

July to September Japanese economic growth, first reading

GDP sa q/q 0.1% for a miss

expected 0.2%, prior 0.3%

GDP annualised sa q/q 0.2% for a miss

expected 0.9%, prior 1.3%

GDP nominal q/q 0.3%

expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) %

expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%

Private consumption 0.4% q/q

expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.6%

Business spending 0.9% q/q

expected 0.9%, prior 0.2%

On the bright side this is the 4th consecutive quarter of GDP growth for Japan. Not so bright - its the slowest since coming out of contraction a year ago.





Consumer spending likely got a boost ahead of the sales tax hike on October 1 … but check out the number - its a miss on estimates so what sepdning there was was not as big as might have been thought. Business spending held up,which is a positive.

more to come







