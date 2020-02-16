Japan GDP, preliminary for Q4 2019: -1.6% q/q (vs -1.0% expected
Low expectations and even a miss on those.
more to come
GDP sa -1.6% q/q
- expected -1.0%, prior 0.4%
GDP annualised sa -6.3% q/q … so ugly, biggest fall since 2014
- expected -3.8%, prior 1.8%
GDP nominal q-1.2% q/q
- expected -0.6%, prior 0.6%
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) 1.3%
- expected 1.1%, prior 0.6% ... some encouragement for the BOJ?
Private consumption -2.9% q/q
- expected -2.0% q/q, prior 0.5%
Business spending -3.7% q/q
- expected -1.6%, prior 1.8%
Just awful GDP numbers. Sales tax and typhoon impact cited.
- imports fell, first time in 3 quarters
- exports fell for 2nd consecutive quarter
Just wait for Q1 and the coronavirus impact.