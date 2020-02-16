Japan GDP, preliminary for Q4 2019: -1.6% q/q (vs -1.0% expected

Low expectations and even a miss on those.

more to come





GDP sa -1.6% q/q

expected -1.0%, prior 0.4%

GDP annualised sa -6.3% q/q … so ugly, biggest fall since 2014

expected -3.8%, prior 1.8%

GDP nominal q-1.2% q/q

expected -0.6%, prior 0.6%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) 1.3%

expected 1.1%, prior 0.6% ... some encouragement for the BOJ?

Private consumption -2.9% q/q

expected -2.0% q/q, prior 0.5%

Business spending -3.7% q/q

expected -1.6%, prior 1.8%





Just awful GDP numbers. Sales tax and typhoon impact cited.

imports fell, first time in 3 quarters

exports fell for 2nd consecutive quarter









Just wait for Q1 and the coronavirus impact.












