Japan government maintains economic assessment for the month of May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The latest update sees the Japanese government describe the economy as 'worsening rapidly' still

Japan
This comes despite the lifting of state of emergency measures for most parts of the country in recent weeks, with the government stating that economic activity will resume gradually but 'an extremely severe situation is expected to continue'.

The report also underscores some softer undertones with the government cutting its view on capex, exports and the labour market.
